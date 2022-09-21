- Joe Thomas makes Hall of Fame ballot first time around (Fox 8) “We are happy to announce the 129 Modern-Era Nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023,” the hall of fame said in a tweet Tuesday afternoon.”
- Browns players take ownership of mistakes against Jets: Berea Report (cleveland.com) “They also talk about Perrion Winfrey returning and what he had to say about his absence for disciplinary reasons.”
- Myles Garrett and Joel Bitonio at odds over the Cleveland Browns fans (Factory Of Sadness) “Yet, the biggest talking about has been about the Browns fandom and whether or not it’s acceptable to boo your own team. While the fandom itself has its own share of issues, the question about their right to boo is now being questioned.”
- Jacoby Brissett believes Browns moved toward ‘what we want this offense to look like’ (clevelandbrowns.com) “I thought we did a lot of good things well and moved forward toward what we want this offense to look like,” Brissett said. “Each week is totally different, and we only have to score one more point than the other team.”
- Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns schedule, TV: How to watch NFL Week 3 game (Az Central) “Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Kaylee Hartung will be the reporter.”
- Cleveland Browns terminate OT Alex Taylor from Practice Squad (Browns Wire) “However, still working on adding meat to his frame, Taylor has just not proven himself worthy of a 53-man roster spot through three training camps with the Browns.”
- Film Breakdown: The Real Reason The Browns Choked In The 4th Quarter (YouTube) Quincy Carrier details the anatomy of a collapse.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/21/22)
