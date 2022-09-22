Browns vs. Steelers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 3 today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.

Game Information

Game Time/Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET

Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH

FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH TV Channel: Amazon Prime - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst).

Amazon Prime - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst). Streaming Coverage: Sign up for fuboTV

Sign up for fuboTV Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines) Weather: 59 degrees (feels like 55 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 20 MPH winds from the Northwest.

59 degrees (feels like 55 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 20 MPH winds from the Northwest. Odds: Browns by 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook

Browns by 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook Over/under: 38.5

TV Distribution Map

The game will air nationally on Amazon Prime, but only if you subscribe to it. Locally, the game will air in Northeast Ohio on Channel 5 (WEWS).

Uniform & Stadium

The Browns will be wearing their brown jerseys and orange pants.

it's only right to break out the orange pants for primetime pic.twitter.com/0wNXLGnXyH — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2022

Here is the promotional poster for the Steelers vs. Browns game:

Enter to win 1 of 20 limited-edition Week 3 posters we're giving away!

» https://t.co/rypA9E5Ifw https://t.co/hYkL5mWHgY pic.twitter.com/7KhmbOpbKI — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2022

Connections

Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12.

and were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12. Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and is a Pittsburgh native.

was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and is a Pittsburgh native. Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell served as the Browns’ defensive line coach from 1991-93.

served as the Browns’ defensive line coach from 1991-93. Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11.

played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11. Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08.

served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08. Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team.

was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team. Browns QB Joshua Dobbs (135th overall ‘17, 2017-20), T Chris Hubbard (2013-18), T Joe Haeg (2021) and TE Jesse James (160th overall ‘15, 2015-18) are all former Steelers.

History