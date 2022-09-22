Browns vs. Steelers: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Cleveland Browns play at home in Week 3 today against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Here are some nuggets about the matchup, as well as how you can watch or listen to the game.
Game Information
- Game Time/Date: Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 8:15 p.m. ET
- Location: FirstEnergy Stadium, Cleveland, OH
- TV Channel: Amazon Prime - Al Michaels (play-by-play) & Kirk Herbstreit (analyst).
- Local Radio: 92.3 The Fan (WKRK-FM), ESPN 850 WKNR, WNCX (98.5 FM) with Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
- Weather: 59 degrees (feels like 55 degrees) with a 0% chance of rain. 20 MPH winds from the Northwest.
- Odds: Browns by 4, according to DraftKings Sportsbook
- Over/under: 38.5
TV Distribution Map
The game will air nationally on Amazon Prime, but only if you subscribe to it. Locally, the game will air in Northeast Ohio on Channel 5 (WEWS).
Uniform & Stadium
- The Browns will be wearing their brown jerseys and orange pants.
it's only right to break out the orange pants for primetime pic.twitter.com/0wNXLGnXyH— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2022
- Here is the promotional poster for the Steelers vs. Browns game:
Enter to win 1 of 20 limited-edition Week 3 posters we're giving away!— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 21, 2022
» https://t.co/rypA9E5Ifw https://t.co/hYkL5mWHgY pic.twitter.com/7KhmbOpbKI
Connections
- Browns managing and principal partners Dee and Jimmy Haslam were minority owners of the Steelers from 2008-12.
- Browns offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt was drafted by the Steelers in the eighth round (216th overall) in the 1993 NFL Draft and played quarterback for them during that season. Van Pelt also played college football at the University of Pittsburgh and is a Pittsburgh native.
- Steelers assistant head coach John Mitchell served as the Browns’ defensive line coach from 1991-93.
- Steelers wide receivers coach Frisman Jackson played wide receiver for the Browns from 2002-05. He also coached receivers at Akron from 2010-11.
- Steelers tight ends coach Alfredo Roberts served in the same position with the Browns from 2007-08.
- Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi was drafted by the Browns in the third round (65th overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. He tallied 14.5 sacks and 29 tackles for loss in four seasons with the team.
- Browns QB Joshua Dobbs (135th overall ‘17, 2017-20), T Chris Hubbard (2013-18), T Joe Haeg (2021) and TE Jesse James (160th overall ‘15, 2015-18) are all former Steelers.
History
- The Browns have a 60-77-1 all-time record against the Steelers.
- The last time these two teams met was on January 3, 2022, when the Steelers defeated the Browns 26-14 in Pittsburgh. Cleveland was shut out for most of 3 quarters 13-0, but a touchdown at the end of the third quarter from Baker Mayfield to David Njoku made it a ballgame. Two field goals by Pittsburgh in the fourth made it a two-score game, and the Browns’ ended the season with a loss.
