NFL Picks Week 3, and media picks for Steelers vs. Browns

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 4 point favorites against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Thursday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 3 game between the Steelers and Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 24, Steelers 23

The Browns are coming off a terrible home loss to the Jets, while the Steelers did little on offense in losing to the Patriots. These division road games can be tough on a team on a short week. But the Browns haven’t looked great so far this season. They will win it, but it’s close.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Steelers 16, Browns 13

The one thing about this game is that I have no idea which team is going to bounce back better following their loss in Week 2. The Steelers lost by three to the Patriots thanks in large part to the fact that their offense couldn’t move the ball and the Browns blew a 30-17 lead over the final 90 seconds, which I guess shouldn’t actually have shocked me at all since no NFL team is better than the Browns at finding improbable ways to lose. The Browns had the kind of emotional loss that can lead to a letdown the following week and I think we might see that in this game. That being said, even if the Browns have a letdown, the Steelers offense isn’t good enough to take advantage of it. Through two weeks, the Browns and Steelers have each played two games and all four of those game have been decided by three points or less, so obviously, I will not be predicting a blowout, but I will be predicting an upset.

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 20, Steelers 17

The Steelers are getting below-average QB play from fill-in Mitchell Trubisky before they decide to turn to rookie first-rounder Kenny Pickett. The Browns are seeing Jacoby Brissett play well while they wait for Deshaun Watson. Nick Chubb has been the driving force of the offense and can succeed vs. Pittsburgh’s front seven. Trubisky, a Cleveland native, won’t be able to generate enough points in a hostile road environment.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Steelers 23, Browns 20

The Steelers are underdogs for the third straight week. Jacoby Brissett and Mitchell Trubisky have nearly identical passing lines through two games, so it’s going to be about which team generates a steady rushing attack. Neither team can stop the pass, but the Browns are a little better against the run. It’s a coin flip honestly, and it will come down to the last kick. Anybody remember what happened the last time these two played on Thursday Night?

