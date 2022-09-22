Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/22/22)

- TNF Preview: Keys for Browns to Win TNF Matchup vs Steelers (CBS) “Charles Davis gives the key for the Browns to win TNF matchup vs Steelers”
- Browns reach height of dysfunction with players-only meeting (Dawg Pound Daily) “Whether or not Garrett was right in his assessment, it should have stayed in-house. Just as the finger-pointing on Monday should have been.”
- How to watch Thursday’s Steelers-Browns game (WKBN) “NFL Thursday Night Football kicked off its exclusive streaming partnership with Amazon Prime last week. WKBN has received multiple calls inquiring about how the game can be viewed.”
- Browns sign 2 defensive position players ahead of Steelers game (Fox 8) “This time the team announced they are bringing up LB Jordan Kunaszyk and DE Isaac Rochell from the practice squad to the active roster.”
- ‘I would have booed too’: Browns players begin taking more understanding approach to fans booing (WEWS) “They’re obviously disappointed. I’ve been here nine years now and I’ve been booed at least once every year, if not more as a team. They put their hard-earned money in support of the team and they were frustrated and they were disappointed, just like we were frustrated and disappointed,” Bitonio said. “It’s tough. You love the fans, you love the support they give and stuff like that. It’s a frustrating aspect of it. Hopefully we don’t give them a reason to boo in the future.”
- Injury Report: Myles Garrett, Joel Bitonio, Jack Conklin expected to play vs. Steelers (clevelandbrowns.com) “Rookie DEs Alex Wright and Isaiah Thomas will likely fill in for Clowney on the edge, but the Browns can breathe a sigh of relief knowing Garrett is expected to play — the three-time Pro Bowler has amassed three sacks in the first two games. He initially appeared on the injury report Tuesday and did not practice.”
- Week 3 Injury Report (Browns) (steelers.com) “Both Fitzpatrick and Bush are expected to play on Thursday, as neither are on the status report.”
- ‘The best tailgate party’: Cleveland Browns fans look to get back on track, prepare for Pittsburgh Steelers Thursday night (WKYC) “3News learned that Amazon Prime crews arrived in Cleveland on Tuesday to set up for the Thursday night game. Meanwhile, business owners like Brent Lewanski — who owns The Ivy on West 6th Street and coordinates a massive tailgate — began preparations months ahead of the season.”
- How The Browns Will Beat The Pittsburgh Steelers (YouTube) Quincy Carrier gives his scouting report for the week 3 matchup
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
