Browns fans’ confidence drops to 31% heading into TNF, and fans want Joe Woods fired

Each week during the regular season, Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 3, 31% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, a decrease of 38 percentage points from last week. A decrease was expected, given the team’s collapse after leading by 13 points with under two minutes to go, but it was a lot steeper than I thought it would be. Perhaps the Browns can restore some of that confidence if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight and improve to 2-1. The Steelers’ fan confidence is at 20% after their Week 2 loss to the New England Patriots.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 2. The first one was whether the Browns should fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods as soon as possible, to which 65% of fans voted “Yes.” You really can’t do that heading into a short week, which means Woods and his defense has a chance to redeem themselves. If there’s a third straight week of letdowns, though, the team has some time to make a decision leading into Week 4.

In the other question, three games were presented for being the worst home opener loss, and it wasn’t even close: last week’s loss to the Jets took the cake with 84% of the vote. The Dwayne Rudd helmet toss game had 15% of the vote.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Steelers to beat the Browns in Week 3.

