- Cleveland Browns exorcise Pittsburgh Steelers, fourth-quarter demons to move into AFC North lead (USA Today) “Then Anthony Schwartz made sure the onside kick was batted out of bounds. That’s even though the Steelers assisted in being offsides on the play, giving the ball back to the Browns.”
- Every David Njoku catch in career-high 9-reception game Week 3 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Watch every catch made by Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku from his career-high 9-reception game in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL season.”
- Cleveland Browns grind out win over Steelers to rebound from epic meltdown (The Guardian) “Cleveland fans could finally exhale when cornerback Denzel Ward fell on a Steelers fumble in the end zone on the final play for a meaningless touchdown.”
- What they’re saying about Browns’ win vs. Steelers on Thursday night: Social media reaction (cleveland.com) “Jacoby Brissett threw for 220 yards and two touchdowns. Amari Cooper had 101 yards receiving and a touchdown, and David Njoku caught nine passes for 89 yards and a TD.”
- Browns’ Anthony Walker carted off after ‘dirty’ play by Steelers’ Chukwuma Okoraforoff (New York Post) “Contact there, and then after he hits him, jumps on top of him,” Kirk Herbstreit said on the Amazon Prime Video broadcast during a look at the replay. “I think that’s where the flag came in.”
- Browns’ Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah: Hurts quad Thursday (CBS) “With the second-year linebacker temporarily sidelined, Cleveland will turn to Tony Fields and Jacob Phillips to step up after Anthony Walker (lower leg) was ruled out for the remainder of Thursday’s game.”
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/23/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
Loading comments...