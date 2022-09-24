Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/24/22)

- ‘He’s been unbelievable’: Outsiders underestimated Cleveland Browns’ Jacoby Brissett (Beacon Journal) - When the Browns collapsed in a 31-30 loss to the New York Jets Sunday, it felt as if the best game of quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s life had been wasted. Having that thought may still be hard to admit. But it was nearly universal, at least to those outside the drama-filled confines of the Browns’ Cross Country Mortgage Campus. We were wrong.
- Cleveland Browns LB Anthony Walker Jr. to miss rest of season with torn quad tendon (ESPN) - Cleveland Browns linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the 2022 season after suffering a torn quad tendon during Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced Friday. The injury, which was confirmed by an MRI on Friday and requires surgery, is considered to require a five- to seven-month recovery, a source told ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
- David Njoku has big night catching and blocking (Browns Zone) - The Browns have been waiting for a secondary receiving option to emerge alongside wideout Amari Cooper. On Thursday night, it was tight end David Njoku.
- Browns RB Kareem Hunt gets win and jersey vs. Steelers QB and former high school rival Mitchell Trubisky (cleveland.com) - Kareem Hunt got the win and his old friend’s jersey as the Browns topped the Steelers on Thursday night, 29-17. Hunt goes way back with Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky. Both starred at Willoughby South and Mentor, respectively, from 2009-12, graduating in 2013. After the Browns win, the two swapped jerseys on the field. Hunt showed off Trubisky’s at his locker as he met with reporters after the game.
- Jack Conklin felt ‘great and comfortable’ in return from knee injury (clevelandbrowns.com) - Cleveland right tackle Jack Conklin played all 72 offensive snaps in his first game since Week 12 last season and didn’t allow a sack.
NFL:
- Carson Wentz’s time in Philly included MVP moments, benching (ESPN) - Carson Wentz enjoyed the highs in Philadelphia: He was a frontrunner for MVP honors as the Eagles quarterback in 2017 and revived that talk with his play in 2019. And Wentz endured the lows: He suffered a devastating knee injury, was benched by the Eagles three years after that and traded a few months later.
- ‘You don’t hide from it’: Dolphins put 2-0 record on the line vs. divisional rival Bills (Miami Herald) - In theory, the public sentiments coming from the Dolphins’ practice facility regarding the team’s Week 3 matchup against the Buffalo Bills are correct. However, as far as early-season matchups go, the Dolphins’ home game against the Bills on Sunday marks one of the franchise’s most-anticipated in recent memory. It serves as an opportunity for the team to stake its claim as a legit contender after years of mediocrity that gave way to a multi-year strip-down and rebuild.
- Ten years later, the failed lessons from the Fail Mary (The Ringer) - A decade ago this weekend, replacement referees made one of the worst calls in pro sports history. It should have made us respect the refs; instead, we’re questioning them more than ever.
- NFL Week 3 injury report: Updates on Justin Herbert, George Kittle and Roquan Smith (ESPN) - As NFL teams prepare for Week 3, injuries have caused adjustments to their depth charts.
- Jets edge rusher Carl Lawson: Facing Bengals ‘no different for me’ (NFL.com) - Carl Lawson is set to face off against his former team, the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday in Week 3, but the New York Jets pass rusher insists he’s not more amped up. “Honestly, it’s no different,” Lawson said via the team’s official website. “It’s not another game, all games are important. But no different for me.”
