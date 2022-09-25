Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/25/22)

- ‘So much room to grow’: Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku taps his potential (Beacon Journal) - When David Njoku was asked if he’d turned in the complete game he’d been seeking his entire career, he kept his hopes and dreams to himself. “I think there’s always room to improve, personally and as a whole,” Njoku said.
- Amari Cooper hits century mark in back-to-back games (Browns Zone) - Odell Beckham Jr. didn’t do it. Neither did Jarvis Landry. Or any other receiver in the last eight years. Amari Cooper became the first Browns receiver since Josh Gordon in 2013 with back-to-back 100-yard games.
- Browns QB Jacoby Brissett on Cowboys trading Amari Cooper to Cleveland: ‘I’m glad they did it’ (NFL.com) - After being traded to Cleveland from Dallas in the offseason, wide receiver Amari Cooper has found initial success with his new team, pairing up with Jacoby Brissett to help the Browns to a 29-17 victory over the Steelers on Thursday night. “I’m glad they did it,” Brissett told NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero after the game.
- Browns Jacoby Brissett is a QB Sneak artist (Browns Wire) - Cleveland quarterback Jacoby Brissett’s ability to consistently churn out yards at 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds in short-yardage situations has not only been an asset for the Browns in short-yardage situations but has been an asset on every team he has played for.
NFL:
- Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett hires veteran assistant Jerry Rosburg to help with game management, sources say (ESPN) - Call it a replay challenge of himself: Just days after Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett said he was “confident’’ in his coaching staff and its ability to repair game and clock management issues, Hackett has hired former longtime NFL assistant Jerry Rosburg as a senior assistant to help him with game-day decisions, team sources confirmed to ESPN.
- Bills put Micah Hyde on injured reserve; agent says season is over (The Buffalo News) - For the second consecutive season, the Buffalo Bills have been dealt a major blow to their secondary. The agent for safety Micah Hyde announced Saturday on social media that his client will be placed on season-ending injured reserve by the team because of a neck injury. The Bills later made the move official.
- Packers place veteran wide receiver Sammy Watkins on injured reserve list (Green Bay Press Gazette) - Sammy Watkins’ hamstring injury won’t be a quick fix. The Green Bay Packers placed their veteran receiver on injured reserve Saturday, preventing him from generating momentum off last week’s breakout against the Chicago Bears. Watkins caught three passes for 93 yards against the Bears, but he did not practice this week after injuring his hamstring.
- Why has the Cincinnati Bengals offense collapsed? (The Ringer) - It’s not just Joe Burrow taking too many sacks. It’s a complete disconnect between Cincinnati’s rushing and passing games.
