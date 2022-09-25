Browns open as 3-point favorites against the Falcons in Week 4

The Cleveland Browns opened as early 3-point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons ahead of their Week 4 match-up, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. The over/under on the game is currently 45.5.

The Browns (2-1) are coming off of a Thursday Night Football victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers by a score of 29-17. Cleveland's offense has remained crisp, and it was great to see the defense tighten up in the second half. However, they are dealing with some defensive depth concerns, including losing starting linebacker Anthony Walker for the season.

The Falcons (1-2) are coming off of their first victory of the season, holding off the Seattle Seahawks by a score of 27-23, led by 141 yards rushing by Cordarrelle Patterson. The Falcons, much like the Browns, collapsed in Week 1 to lose after holding a 26-10 lead in the fourth quarter.

The over/under for the game is 45.5, which would fit the pace of points that the Browns and Falcons have been scoring and allowing.

