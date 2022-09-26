Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/26/22)

- NFL Week 4 Odds: Opening Spreads, Moneylines And Totals For Every Game (legalsportsreport.com) “As a road favorite, Cleveland has a good opportunity to get to 3-1 in the standings before heading into the meat of its schedule, beginning with the Chargers next week. Jacoby Brissett has been serviceable filling in for Deshaun Watson, throwing four touchdowns and only one INT while the Browns running backs have gashed the opposition on the ground.”
- Cleveland Browns offensive trio leading the charge this season (Dawg Pound Daily) “It’s definitely been an advantage to the Browns to have all three of these players playing some great football so far. They all played very well in Thursday night’s win where they beat AFC North rival Pittsburgh 29-17.”
- Browns’ top 5 Pro Football Focus performers vs. Steelers (Browns Wire) “Brissett played a nearly flawless game against Pittsburgh and graded out as Cleveland’s best player on either side of the ball. Under his leadership, the Browns’ offense was an unstoppable force, scoring two touchdowns in the air and another on the ground while grinding the Steelers’ defense to a pulp.”
- Browns Linked to 3-Time All Pro CB Amid Concerns in Secondary (heavy.com) “Cleveland allowed a 75-yard, fourth-quarter touchdown against the Panthers in Week 1 and needed a bomb off the foot of kicker Cade York to pull out a victory in the game’s final seconds.”
- Where Do The Browns Stand After Three Weeks? (YouTube) Quincy Carrier reviews the state of the team after the Sunday games were played.
NFL:
- If Mac Jones can’t play, Patriots are confident in Brian Hoyer (masslive.com) “Hoyer, 36, is in his 14th NFL season out of Michigan State. He’s in his third stint in New England and has played for the Cardinals, Bears, Browns, Texans, Colts and 49ers.”
- Should the Steelers Start Rookie QB Kenny Pickett in 2022 if the Other Side of the Ball Remains Lackluster? (Yardbarker) “Even after his Week 3 performance, Mitch Trubisky is still the official starter according to head coach, Mike Tomlin. Trubisky has been doing OK to support this offense, but it hasn’t translated to getting the results everyone has expected and desired.”
