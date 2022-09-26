Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Quarterback
Pos
Player
Plays
%
Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
QB
Jacoby Brissett
72
100%
21-of-31 (67.7%) for 220 yards, 2 TD. 3 rushes, 11 yards.
- I take back a lot of the negative things that I’ve been saying about Jacoby Brissett. I criticized him in the preseason and in Week 1 for not having a good long ball, and for being a bit slow in his movement. While those comments still hold truth, they do a disservice to what we have seen him do very well. Brissett can rip the hell out of the ball on those short-to-intermediate throws with accuracy. The one that Cooper dropped in the fourth quarter was a bullet right at him.
- In addition, Brissett’s ability to convert a quarterback sneak well is a huge asset that I never realized he had. Think of all the times that Baker Mayfield couldn’t pick up the first down, or would fumble the ball trying to execute that play.
- Brissett had a grade of 92.5 from PFF, which is not only the highest grade of his career, but it’s the highest grade that any offensive player has received in the NFL for 2022. Brissett seems to be thriving in this style of offense.
Running Back
Pos
Player
Plays
%
Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
RB
Nick Chubb
45
62%
23 carries, 113 yards (4.9 YPC), 1 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
RB
Kareem Hunt
32
44%
12 carries, 47 yards (3.9 YPC). 3 catches, 14 yards (4 targets).
- Of the 113 yards for Nick Chubb, 102 of them came after contact, per PFF, as he forced 7 missed tackles by the Steelers. He punched it in for an important touchdown on fourth down late in the game too.
Kareem Hunt again played an important role churning out yardage, as the Browns’ offense doesn’t miss a beat when they have both backs healthy. There were a couple “sell out to stop the run” plays that the Steelers made to reduce Hunt and Chubb’s average down the stretch.
Wide Receiver
Pos
Player
Plays
%
Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
WR
Donovan Peoples-Jones
63
88%
1 catch, 10 yards (3 targets).
WR
Amari Cooper
59
82%
7 catches, 101 yards (11 targets), 1 TD.
WR
David Bell
40
56%
1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
WR
Anthony Schwartz
5
7%
No stats registered.
Amari Cooper had a very productive day, catching an early touchdown and then getting open on the deep crosser again. I didn’t think we’d see a chemistry develop so quickly between he and Brissett, but it has these past two games. Cooper had two dropped passes that you know he’d like to have back, and they were important plays — one that could’ve led to a field goal before the first half, and one that could’ve prevented Pittsburgh from getting another drive.
- The other wide receivers combined for just two catches. Donovan Peoples-Jones was almost the goat this week, booting the onside kick attempt before it went out of bounds.
Tight End
Pos
Player
Plays
%
Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
TE
David Njoku
63
88%
9 catches, 89 yards (10 targets), 1 TD.
TE
Harrison Bryant
34
47%
No stats registered.
TE
Miller Forristall
4
6%
0 catches (1 target).
- That’s the David Njoku usage I’ve been wanting to see for years! It’s about time Kevin Stefanski fed the big tight end, who was a mismatch against Pittsburgh’s defense. Per PFF, Njoku had a grade of 89.6, which is the third-highest grade of his career. 57 of his receiving yards came after the catch.
Offensive Line
Pos
Player
Plays
%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
OL
Joel Bitonio
72
100%
|
OL
Ethan Pocic
72
100%
|
OL
Wyatt Teller
72
100%
|
OL
Jack Conklin
72
100%
|
OL
Jedrick Wills
66
92%
|
OL
Michael Dunn
14
19%
|
OL
James Hudson
6
8%
|
OL
Hjalte Froholdt
1
1%
|
Jedrick Wills left briefly with an injury and James Hudson replaced him.
- Cleveland used a lot of six linemen sets, with Michael Dunn getting 14 snaps.
Hjalte Froholdt played his first snap of the season as the fullback who paved the way for Nick Chubb’s touchdown.
- The Browns allowed 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits.
- Per PFF, Wyatt Teller was the Browns’ highest-graded lineman in Week 3, grading out to an 80.2; but Joel Bitonio was right up there with him.
