Browns’ offensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Jacoby Brissett scores the highest PFF grade of his career.

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: SEP 22 Steelers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on offense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Quarterback

QB Jacoby Brissett 72 100% 21-of-31 (67.7%) for 220 yards, 2 TD. 3 rushes, 11 yards.
  • I take back a lot of the negative things that I’ve been saying about Jacoby Brissett. I criticized him in the preseason and in Week 1 for not having a good long ball, and for being a bit slow in his movement. While those comments still hold truth, they do a disservice to what we have seen him do very well. Brissett can rip the hell out of the ball on those short-to-intermediate throws with accuracy. The one that Cooper dropped in the fourth quarter was a bullet right at him.
  • In addition, Brissett’s ability to convert a quarterback sneak well is a huge asset that I never realized he had. Think of all the times that Baker Mayfield couldn’t pick up the first down, or would fumble the ball trying to execute that play.
  • Brissett had a grade of 92.5 from PFF, which is not only the highest grade of his career, but it’s the highest grade that any offensive player has received in the NFL for 2022. Brissett seems to be thriving in this style of offense.

Running Back

RB Nick Chubb 45 62% 23 carries, 113 yards (4.9 YPC), 1 TD. 0 catches (1 target).
RB Kareem Hunt 32 44% 12 carries, 47 yards (3.9 YPC). 3 catches, 14 yards (4 targets).
  • Of the 113 yards for Nick Chubb, 102 of them came after contact, per PFF, as he forced 7 missed tackles by the Steelers. He punched it in for an important touchdown on fourth down late in the game too.
  • Kareem Hunt again played an important role churning out yardage, as the Browns’ offense doesn’t miss a beat when they have both backs healthy. There were a couple “sell out to stop the run” plays that the Steelers made to reduce Hunt and Chubb’s average down the stretch.

Wide Receiver

WR Donovan Peoples-Jones 63 88% 1 catch, 10 yards (3 targets).
WR Amari Cooper 59 82% 7 catches, 101 yards (11 targets), 1 TD.
WR David Bell 40 56% 1 catch, 6 yards (1 target).
WR Anthony Schwartz 5 7% No stats registered.
  • Amari Cooper had a very productive day, catching an early touchdown and then getting open on the deep crosser again. I didn’t think we’d see a chemistry develop so quickly between he and Brissett, but it has these past two games. Cooper had two dropped passes that you know he’d like to have back, and they were important plays — one that could’ve led to a field goal before the first half, and one that could’ve prevented Pittsburgh from getting another drive.
  • The other wide receivers combined for just two catches. Donovan Peoples-Jones was almost the goat this week, booting the onside kick attempt before it went out of bounds.

Tight End

TE David Njoku 63 88% 9 catches, 89 yards (10 targets), 1 TD.
TE Harrison Bryant 34 47% No stats registered.
TE Miller Forristall 4 6% 0 catches (1 target).
  • That’s the David Njoku usage I’ve been wanting to see for years! It’s about time Kevin Stefanski fed the big tight end, who was a mismatch against Pittsburgh’s defense. Per PFF, Njoku had a grade of 89.6, which is the third-highest grade of his career. 57 of his receiving yards came after the catch.

Offensive Line

OL Joel Bitonio 72 100%
OL Ethan Pocic 72 100%
OL Wyatt Teller 72 100%
OL Jack Conklin 72 100%
OL Jedrick Wills 66 92%
OL Michael Dunn 14 19%
OL James Hudson 6 8%
OL Hjalte Froholdt 1 1%
  • Jedrick Wills left briefly with an injury and James Hudson replaced him.
  • Cleveland used a lot of six linemen sets, with Michael Dunn getting 14 snaps.
  • Hjalte Froholdt played his first snap of the season as the fullback who paved the way for Nick Chubb’s touchdown.
  • The Browns allowed 2 sacks and 4 quarterback hits.
  • Per PFF, Wyatt Teller was the Browns’ highest-graded lineman in Week 3, grading out to an 80.2; but Joel Bitonio was right up there with him.

