Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Defensive Line
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|DL
|Myles Garrett
|54
|92%
|2 assists (2 combined). 1 QH.
|DL
|Alex Wright
|47
|80%
|2 assists (2 combined).
|DL
|Jordan Elliott
|40
|68%
|2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
|DL
|Taven Bryan
|31
|53%
|2 tackles (2 combined).
|DL
|Isaac Rochell
|26
|44%
|4 tackles (4 combined).
|DL
|Perrion Winfrey
|18
|31%
|No stats registered.
|DL
|Tommy Togiai
|11
|19%
|No stats registered.
- Despite it not being a flashy day for Myles Garrett statistically, film review still shows the impact he made in drawing attention and disrupting plays. He was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, grading out to an 81.2.
- Rookie Alex Wright saw most of the reps with Jadeveon Clowney out.
-
Taven Bryan suffered a hamstring injury during the game, opening the door for Perrion Winfrey to get some more reps.
Linebacker
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|LB
|Jacob Phillips
|46
|78%
|2 tackles, 5 assists (7 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
|LB
|Sione Takitaki
|31
|53%
|2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
|LB
|Anthony Walker
|31
|53%
|2 tackles, 4 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
|LB
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|22
|37%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|LB
|Tony Fields
|1
|1%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|LB
|Jordan Kunaszyk
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
- The defense was looking a little rough at first when Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah both departed with injuries, but Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki got things together and played valuable roles in the second half. Cleveland will need them and Tony Fields this season.
Cornerback
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|CB
|Greg Newsome
|59
|100%
|1 tackle (1 combined).
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|59
|100%
|5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended, 1 FR, 1 TD.
|CB
|Martin Emerson
|46
|78%
|4 tackles (4 combined).
|CB
|A.J. Green
|1
|1%
|No stats registered.
- The Browns need to get something fixed with Denzel Ward, who has not been good through three weeks. The touchdown he got to end the game doesn’t matter.
-
Martin Emerson played tight coverage on the diving, one-handed catch by George Pickens, and then in the fourth quarter, he nearly made a great interception (but his foot had touched out of bounds prior to the pick). He needs to hang in there; his efforts will pay off before long.
Safety
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|Pos
|Player
|Plays
|%
|Stats
|S
|Grant Delpit
|59
|100%
|4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
|S
|John Johnson
|59
|100%
|5 tackles (5 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
|S
|D'Anthony Bell
|8
|14%
|No stats registered.
- With Ronnie Harrison out, rookie D’Anthony Bell got to play 8 snaps.
-
John Johnson has been having a pretty solid season, particularly in coverage, but we’re looking forward to him getting some more takeaways.
