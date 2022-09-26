 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns’ defensive snap counts, stats, and notes: Week 3

What’s happening with Denzel Ward?

By Chris Pokorny
NFL: SEP 22 Steelers at Browns Photo by Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Below, we analyze the snap counts and stats on defense for the Cleveland Browns’ Week 3 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Defensive Line

DL Myles Garrett 54 92% 2 assists (2 combined). 1 QH.
DL Alex Wright 47 80% 2 assists (2 combined).
DL Jordan Elliott 40 68% 2 tackles (2 combined). 1 TFL.
DL Taven Bryan 31 53% 2 tackles (2 combined).
DL Isaac Rochell 26 44% 4 tackles (4 combined).
DL Perrion Winfrey 18 31% No stats registered.
DL Tommy Togiai 11 19% No stats registered.
  • Despite it not being a flashy day for Myles Garrett statistically, film review still shows the impact he made in drawing attention and disrupting plays. He was the Browns’ highest-graded defender, grading out to an 81.2.
  • Rookie Alex Wright saw most of the reps with Jadeveon Clowney out.
  • Taven Bryan suffered a hamstring injury during the game, opening the door for Perrion Winfrey to get some more reps.

Linebacker

LB Jacob Phillips 46 78% 2 tackles, 5 assists (7 combined). 1 sack, 1 TFL, 1 QH, 1 pass defended.
LB Sione Takitaki 31 53% 2 tackles, 1 assist (3 combined).
LB Anthony Walker 31 53% 2 tackles, 4 assists (6 combined). 1 TFL.
LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah 22 37% 1 tackle (1 combined).
LB Tony Fields 1 1% 1 tackle (1 combined).
LB Jordan Kunaszyk 1 1% No stats registered.
  • The defense was looking a little rough at first when Anthony Walker and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah both departed with injuries, but Jacob Phillips and Sione Takitaki got things together and played valuable roles in the second half. Cleveland will need them and Tony Fields this season.

Cornerback

CB Greg Newsome 59 100% 1 tackle (1 combined).
CB Denzel Ward 59 100% 5 tackles (5 combined). 2 passes defended, 1 FR, 1 TD.
CB Martin Emerson 46 78% 4 tackles (4 combined).
CB A.J. Green 1 1% No stats registered.
  • The Browns need to get something fixed with Denzel Ward, who has not been good through three weeks. The touchdown he got to end the game doesn’t matter.
  • Martin Emerson played tight coverage on the diving, one-handed catch by George Pickens, and then in the fourth quarter, he nearly made a great interception (but his foot had touched out of bounds prior to the pick). He needs to hang in there; his efforts will pay off before long.

Safety

S Grant Delpit 59 100% 4 tackles, 2 assists (6 combined).
S John Johnson 59 100% 5 tackles (5 combined). 1 pass defended, 1 FF.
S D'Anthony Bell 8 14% No stats registered.
  • With Ronnie Harrison out, rookie D’Anthony Bell got to play 8 snaps.
  • John Johnson has been having a pretty solid season, particularly in coverage, but we’re looking forward to him getting some more takeaways.

