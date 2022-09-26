Monday Night Football, Week 3: Cowboys vs. Giants - Prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 on ESPN with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants. Can the Giants win to join the Philadelphia Eagles and Miami Dolphins as one of three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL? Or will the Cowboys continue to right the ship in the absence of Dak Prescott like they were able to do against the Cincinnati Bengals last week?

The Giants had two close victories and while the Cowboys seem to be in their unpredictable mode as opposed to the best offense in football, but I think their offensive efficiency is there this week. My pick is Cowboys 27, Giants 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 1-point favorites against the Cowboys.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below, courtesy of our friends at Tallysight. You can use this as your open thread for the game.