Monday Night Football, Week 3: Cowboys vs. Giants - Prediction

Monday Night Football closes out Week 3 with the Dallas Cowboys taking on the New York Giants. Can the Giants win to become one of three undefeated teams remaining in the NFL, or will the Cowboys continue to right the ship in the absence of Dak Prescott like they were able to do against the Bengals last week? The Giants had two close victories and while the Cowboys seem to be in their unpredictable mode as opposed to the best offense in football, I think their offensive efficiency is there this week. Cowboys 27, Giants 17

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Giants are 1 point favorites against the Cowboys.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.