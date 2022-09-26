Myles Garrett involved in single car accident

Browns defensive end Myles Garrett and a female passenger were involved in a single car accident on State Road just south of Route 18.

According to WKYC Channel 3 News, Garrett was driving a 2021 gray Porsche, lost control to which the vehicle overturned at approximately 3:00pm (EST) near Wadsworth, Ohio. Garrett was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center whereas his passenger was sent to Cleveland Clinic Medina Hospital.

Both are assumed to have sustained minor, non-life threatening injuries but their prognosis has not yet been divulged. The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the accident and confirmed that each was wearing a seatbelt.

According to the incident report, it states Garrett’s Porsche “went off the right side of the road and flipped several times before coming to a rest.” The incident report does not state what caused the accident, but neither alcohol nor drugs contributed to the wreck. The vehicle did sustain substantial damage.

Apparently Garrett was headed home from an earlier practice in Berea. His availability for Sunday’s game against Atlanta is unknown.