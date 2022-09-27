- Fans React To Myles Garrett News (Browns Wire) “The good news, at least according to initial reports, is that Garrett’s injuries are minor. However, questions are understandably swirling about the circumstances of this crash and if anything may lay ahead for Garrett as a result.”
- The Cleveland Browns are about to endure a tricky five-game stretch (Dawg Pound Daily) “This five-game stretch doesn’t look daunting, but it doesn’t look like it will be butterflies and rainbows either. Cleveland is going to see all three of their AFC North “friends,” with two of those games taking place at FirstEnergy Stadium in primetime.”
- Cleveland Browns quick hits: Focus on ‘fundamentals’ to fix issues with special teams (Akron Beacon Journal) “Fundamentals, fundamentals, fundamentals,” linebacker Tony Fields II told the Beacon Journal following Monday’s practice. “The most important thing on special teams, technique and fundamentals. As long as you go out there and do that, and do what [special teams coordinator Mike Priefer] schemed up, we’ll be straight.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons odds: NFL Week 4 point spread, moneyline, over/under (Arizona Republic) “The Browns are a 2.5-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.”
- Film Breakdown: How The Browns Outcoached The Steelers (YouTube) Quincy Carrier goes chapter and verse on how the Browns’ offense handled Pittsburgh last Thursday night
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/27/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
