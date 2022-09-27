Patriots likely without Mac Jones versus Browns in Week 6

While the Cleveland Browns prepare for Week 4 against the Atlanta Falcons with concern for DE Myles Garrett after his car accident, future opponents are dealing with injuries that will likely impact their matchup with the Browns.

While the Falcons got their first victory of the season on Sunday, the Browns were enjoying a mini-bye week following their Thursday Night Football victory over the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Cleveland moved to 2-1 on the young season and are currently tied with the Baltimore Ravens at the top of the AFC North.

The rugged AFC only has one undefeated team through three weeks, the surprising Miami Dolphins, and injuries have hit multiple contenders including the New England Patriots. The Browns Week 6 opponent has limped out to a 1-2 start and now their starting quarterback, Mac Jones, is likely out for multiple weeks:

Patriots’ QB Mac Jones has what doctors diagnosed as a severe high ankle sprain that would cause many to have surgery, per sources. He is likely to miss multiple games. Jones and the Patriots still are discussing his options and the best way to proceed. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 26, 2022

For Week 6 against Cleveland, barring another injury at QB, the Patriots will trot out Brian Hoyer. The North Olmsted native has spent seven seasons with New England with a few stops in between stays. Hoyer spent two seasons with his hometown team and one year each in Arizona, Chicago, Houston, Indianapolis and San Francisco.

Hoyer threw three passes against the Browns as a member of the Patriots in 2021 completing all three for 85 yards and a touchdown.

The soon-to-be 37-year-old has played in 75 games, including 39 starts, in his 13-year career completing 60% of his passes with 53 touchdowns and 35 interceptions.