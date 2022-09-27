Browns Reacts Survey: Week 4 - Can Cleveland Win the AFC North?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

In Week 3, fan confidence in the Browns plummeted down to 31% and fans wanted Joe Woods fired. Does that perception change drastically with Cleveland defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, and being in first place in the AFC North through three games? Let us know in the first question of the Reacts poll below.

For this week’s bonus questions, we first ask whether the Browns can continue that momentum and actually win the AFC North. Yes, it’s still very early, but maybe you see a path to it. Then, with the offense playing so efficient, we keep our focus on the defense to ask which position group you are most concerned with. The secondary might feel like the impulsive answer, but the talent level is still there — but what about linebacker, where the team is really banged up?

For those following the odds, the Browns are 1.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons this Sunday, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.