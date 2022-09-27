Myles Garrett’s injuries minor, status for Sunday up in the air

The photos from Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett’s car accident sent tidal waves of concern through the team’s fanbase. A destroyed Porsche off the side of the road had fans worried about the worst.

Garrett was released from the hospital on Monday night with no broken bones but very little else was known at the time.

While Garrett’s health and safety were the primary concern, how the Browns defense would look without him lingered with Sunday’s game with the Atlanta Falcons a few days away.

Tom Pelisserro of the NFL Network released a report of minor injuries for Garrett which was shortly followed by this statement from the team:

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

Given the importance of Garrett to the defense, and the tough schedule after the Falcons, it is possible Cleveland will play it safe less than a week after his accident.

We will keep you up to date with the team’s injury reports. The first comes out on Wednesday with the final determination of Garrett’s game status potentially not coming until 90 minutes before kickoff when the inactive list comes out.