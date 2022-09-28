Browns sign two defenders to practice squad

Like many teams around the NFL, the Cleveland Browns are dealing with a rash of injuries despite the mini-bye week after Thursday Night Football. LB Anthony Walker Jr. is done for the year, DE Jadeveon Clowney could miss more time with his ankle issue and DE Myles Garrett’s health after his accident is a big unknown.

Three weeks into the NFL season, there are not a lot of options available to teams to find replacements or upgrades at many positions. Enlarged practice squads keep players from coming in for workouts for other teams. The Browns could sign players from another team’s practice squad but without seeing them in person first.

Tuesday, the team announced that they had signed DE Curtis Weaver and LB Jermaine Carter Jr. to their practice squad. Weaver was with the team throughout training camp and last year. The press release shared Carter’s history in the NFL:

Originally a fifth-round selection by the Carolina Panthers in the 2018 NFL Draft. He spent the 2018-21 seasons with the Panthers before spending this past offseason with the Kansas City Chiefs. Carter Jr. has notched 163 tackles, half a sack, and two fumble recoveries in his five-year career and hails from Rockville, Md.

Carter may be able to help on special teams as other linebackers move up on the depth chart in Walker’s place while Weaver knows the defense and could step in quickly for Joe Woods.