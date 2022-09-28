- Browns’ Myles Garrett sustained shoulder and biceps injury in car crash; status vs. Falcons unclear (Yahoo) “Both Garrett and his passenger were wearing their seatbelts and were both transported to the hospital. The crash is currently under investigation, though it was reportedly caused after Garrett swerved to avoid an animal and then “overcorrected” on a wet road.”
- Browns bring Curtis Weaver back to practice squad, add another (Browns Wire) “Weaver is well-known, as he has spent the past two seasons prior and all of training camp with the Browns. Carter, however, is a new name.”
- Browns-Steelers game posts strong ratings for Thursday Night Football (cleveland.com) “The ratings for the Browns-Steelers were also well ahead of last season’s Week 3 Thursday Night Football game between the Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans, which aired on the NFL Network and averaged just 7.4 million viewers.”
- NFL Week 3 trolls - Philadelphia Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Cleveland Browns roasted their opponents on Twitter (ESPN) “Oh, speaking of holding L’s? This is an especially brutal variant.”
- Myles Garrett Car Accident News: No Major Injuries (YouTube) Quincy Carrier helps us all breathe a large sigh of relief over the Myles Garrett car accident.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/28/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
