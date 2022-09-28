Browns Stats that Matter Through 3 Weeks

Another recurring feature on the site will be looking at statistics/data/numbers that matter for the Cleveland Browns. In the end, all that matters is the team’s record, currently 2-1, but the numbers around that record can provide context to what is happening.

While Browns fans may not be overwhelmingly happy with how the first three games have gone, there are a lot of positive data points from them:

Basic Stats

Nick Chubb leads the NFL is rushing yards with 341 ahead of Saquon Barkley and Cordarrelle Patterson, the only other backs with at least 300 yards rushing. Chubb is also tied for the most rushing touchdowns so far with four.

Jacoby Brissett has the ninth-best completion percentage in the league at 66.3.

Amari Cooper is in the top 20 in the three main categories for receivers: receptions, yards and touchdowns.

Myles Garrett is tied for eighth in the league with three sacks on the year. Alex Highsmith leads the league with 4.5.

Denzel Ward has broken up three passes, tied for 15th in the NFL, despite his early season struggles.

Advanced Statistics

PFF Loves Brissett

Brissett Not Going Downfield Much But Moderately Successful

This shows how frequently quarterbacks are throwing it 15+ air yards and their completion rates on those throws. (Sorted by completion rate so we can all see King Tua on top.) pic.twitter.com/CCdhMR5wwH — JJ Zachariason (@LateRoundQB) September 27, 2022

Kevin Stefanski Getting It Right on 4th Downs So Far

This one can be controversial but the data is focused on the decision to go for it or not. Calling the right play after the decision is a different discussion but, so far, Stefanski’s decisions are solid based on the data:

Working with TINY samples so far, but here is the rate at which teams have made "correct" (by my model) decisions on the 4th downs they should go for.



Fun to see the Eagles and Jags next to each other (near the top) given the Pederson connection pic.twitter.com/J0Hd4gsfSB — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2022

Offensive Linie Blocking Well, Brissett Avoiding Sacks Also

The line is helping Brissett and Brissett is helping the line:

Sack credit division based on time-to-pressure and team survival curves



- Burrow and Jones: bad blocking & take too many sacks

- Fields most sacks caused with only 53 total dropbacks. Rate is more than double anyone else

- Herbert and Mahomes dealing well w/ poor blocking pic.twitter.com/89OUTJAyux — Kevin Cole (@KevinColePFF) September 27, 2022

Very Few 3 and Outs

Two different graphs saying the same thing in different ways (data is analyzed slightly differently but telling the same story). Stefanski’s offense has done a good job of not going three and out:

How consistent each offense has been at turning 1st & 10s into a new 1st down.



Look at the Seahawks! pic.twitter.com/Q0gCagkHvx — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2022

Here's the rate at which offenses have gone three and out through 3 weeks of the season. The Bears have been not good while the Eagles have been amazing.#nflverse pic.twitter.com/E0gSTP2cqd — Arjun Menon (@arjunmenon100) September 27, 2022

Big Picture Team Data

Both DVOA and EPA attempt to quantify a team’s success into individual numbers. Both tell a similar story, which is confirmed by watching the games, about the Browns: Good offense, not-so-good defense and (with DVOA) okay special teams:

#Browns post-Week 3 DVOA rankings (via FootballOutsiders)



Overall: 7

Offense: 3

Defense: 23

Special teams: 12https://t.co/XjXGZS54Ip — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) September 27, 2022

Team tiers through week 3.



The distribution of offense outcomes so far has been pretty strange. There's ~9 teams with good offenses (including the Browns, Lions, and Falcons!) and the remainder with very mixed results. pic.twitter.com/ssQc1Wivv1 — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) September 27, 2022

Besides wins and losses, what stats matter most to you?