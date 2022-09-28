Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 4 TV Map

The Week 4 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Atlanta Falcons will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.
Announcers: Beth Mowins & Tiki Barber
Ohio Coverage: Almost all of Ohio will get to see the game, except the Cincinnati and southern areas. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).
National Coverage: Most of Georgia, part of Alabama, and a little bit of some surrounding states will see the game.
The ORANGE areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:
Map is from 506sports.com.
WEEK 4 NFL GAMES AIRING NATIONALLY OR IN CLEVELAND
- Thursday - 8:20 PM ET: Miami Dolphins vs. Cincinnati Bengals (Amazon)
- Sunday - 8:30 AM ET: Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints (NFL Network)
- Sunday - 1:00 PM ET: Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons (CBS)
- Sunday - 4:05 PM ET: Arizona Cardinals vs. Carolina Panthers (FOX)
- Sunday - 4:25 PM ET: New England Patriots vs. Green Bay Packers (CBS)
- Sunday - 8:20 PM ET: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (NBC)
- Monday - 8:15 PM ET: Los Angeles Rams vs. San Francisco 49ers (ESPN)
