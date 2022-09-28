Browns Injury Update: Six Starters Won’t Practice Wednesday, Garrett Not at Facility

Despite having 10 days off between games, the Cleveland Browns are the walking wounded going into Wednesday’s practice. DE Myles Garrett’s car accident didn’t lead to any serious injuries for the team’s star but his status for Sunday is still up in the air.

Unfortunately for the team, Garrett’s injury isn’t the only one of concern with a majority coming on the defensive side of the ball that has struggled. Garrett is not with the team Wednesday but is expected to return to the team Thursday according to HC Kevin Stefanski.

Going into Wednesday’s practice, six starters, including Garrett, will not participate:

#Browns not expected to practice today due to injuries:

OG Joel Bitonio (biceps)

DT Tavon Bryan (hamstring)

DE Jadeveon Clowney (ankle)

DE Myles Garrett (shoulder, biceps)

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (groin)

CB Denzel Ward (back, ribs) — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 28, 2022

Bitonio has been resting his bicep injury in practices throughout the early part of the season but still has played at a high level on game days.

The Atlanta Falcons have some young weapons in WR Drake London and TE Kyle Pitts while versatile RB/WR/KR Cordarrelle Patterson is third in the league in rushing through three weeks.

With LB Anthony Walker Jr. out for the season, Owusu-Koramoah is expected to shoulder even more of the load in the middle of the defense. With three of the four starting defensive linemen also missing practice, DC Joe Woods could have a lot of adjustments to make.

The first official injury report for Week 4 will come out later on Wednesday. We will share that with you here. As of today, Stefanski is not ruling any of the players out for the game against the Falcons.