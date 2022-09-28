Browns Vs Falcons: First Injury Report of the Week

The Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons square off in Week 4 down in Georgia. The Browns come in with a 2-1 record after a hot start from their offense while the Falcons got their first win of the season in Week 3 after playing three close games.

The story of the week as we turned the page from Week 3 to 4 has obviously been DE Myles Garrett’s car accident. He was absent from the facility today but has not been ruled out for this week.

For Atlanta, a couple of huge pass catchers and the surprising running back with the third most rushing yards in the league makes them a dangerous opponent.

Both teams released their first injury report of the year. The home Falcons have just one player listed, the aforementioned running back, Cordarrelle Patterson, but he is listed as rest, knee.

Cleveland, on the other hand, has 11 players listed including eight that did not participate in practice:

Joel Bitonio - Biceps

- Biceps Taven Bryan - Hamstring

- Hamstring Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle

- Ankle Amari Cooper - Not Injury Related

- Not Injury Related Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps

- Shoulder, Biceps Joe Haeg - Concussion

- Concussion Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Groin

- Groin Denzel Ward - Back, Ribs

Ronnie Harrison (Hamstring) and Isaiah Thomas (Hand) were both listed but full participants in practice while Jack Conklin, returning from last year’s knee injury, was limited in practice.

A lot of starters, especially on the defense, missing practice Wednesday after playing on Thursday Night Football is concerning but, hopefully, is just the team being cautious. We will keep you up to date with the final two injury reports as they come out this week and any other injury updates.