Saying Hello to the DBN Community

Good evening Cleveland Browns fans and Dawgs By Nature community. At the encouragement of your long-time DBN guy Chris Pokorny, I wanted to take this time to introduce myself to everyone. You’ve seen my writing over the last couple of days and some of you might know me from my past coverage of Cleveland sports.

My name is Jared Mueller (I’m the guy on the right in the above picture, more on the other guy later). I am the new Producer here at Dawgs By Nature. I’ve spent a decade covering Cleveland sports, primarily the Browns, in a variety of places. I started my sports writing career at the FanSided Network where I was Editor of the Year in 2014 for my coverage of the Browns and Cavaliers at separate sites.

I moved on to The Orange and Brown Report (The OBR) which was a part of Scout Media at the time before joining 247/CBS Sports. Most recently, I was the Managing Editor of Browns Wire, a part of the USA Today Sports Media Group.

I’m also an independently licensed mental health professional.

Born and raised in Sandusky, my wife (an Orrville native) and I have been married for 15 years after meeting after both attending Wright State University.

You can find me on Twitter: @JaredKMueller

In my new role as Producer, you can expect a lot of content from me while the rest of the team continues to do what they do so well. My goal is to provide a little bit of everything so that everyone has a few things that they are interested to read on the site. Some of you will love the quickness of breaking news, quick stories and game breakdowns while others may be drawn to data analysis, long winding stories and my use of puns.

As a lifelong fan who clearly remembers Bernie, Webster, Ozzie, Brian Brennan, Ice Cube McNeil as well as Modell’s betrayal, the fan loyalty that kept the name and the team colors and all of the struggles since the return, you and I have a lot in common.

Some of you have lived and died by the team for much longer than I while others may only know the heartache of the more recent history. Like me, you were likely born into this fandom. My older brother (he’s the other guy in the above picture) helped teach me to read using (what we called) baseball cards (even though it was all three sports). Sometimes lincoln logs were used to prompt me to get a word, a statistic or some other fact right but isn’t that what good older brothers are for?

In the end, I hope you find the additional content feeding your Browns needs. I won’t try to be anything more or less than the best writer/producer of content that I can be for you. I look forward to learning more about all of you that make up this great DBN community.

I’ll sign off as I always have on any podcast I’ve hosted, take care of yourself, take care of each other and Go Browns!