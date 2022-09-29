Thursday Night Football, Week 4: Dolphins vs. Bengals - Prediction

Week 4 of NFL kicks off tonight with the Miami Dolphins taking on the Cincinnati Bengals! A week after the Browns and Steelers did battle, Cleveland fans can still take a lot of interest in this game. The Dolphins have started the season as one of the hottest teams in football at 3-0, including back-to-back wins against the Baltimore Ravens and Buffalo Bills, who are two of the top teams in the AFC. The Bengals, meanwhile, had a much softer schedule to begin the year, year are 1-2 as the defending AFC Champions. Cincinnati’s offense should rev up the engine pretty soon, but this week, I’m expecting Miami’s to stay undefeated as Tyreek Hill remains difficult to contain. Dolphins 31, Bengals 21.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Bengals are 3.5 point favorites against the Dolphins.

The rest of the DBN staff picks for the game are below. You can use this as your open thread for the game.