NFL Picks Week 4, and media picks for Browns vs. Falcons

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Cleveland Browns are 1.5 point favorites against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 4 game between the Falcons and Browns:

CBS Sports (Pete Prisco) - Browns 27, Falcons 23

The Falcons are back home after splitting two road games on the West Coast, losing to the Rams and beating Seattle last week. The offense looked good in that Seattle game, and I think it will carry over here. But can they stop the Browns? I don’t think so. Cleveland will get a victory thanks to their running game and timely passing.

CBS Sports (John Breech) - Browns 27, Falcons 17

Sporting News (Vinnie Iyer) - Browns 23, Falcons 20

The Browns are close to being 3-0 as well had they not melted down late against the Jets in Week 2. They will go into Atlanta well rested and likely some traveling support from the Dawg Pound. When Nick Chubb goes back down to Georgia, the Falcons’ run defense can prepared to get gashed. The Falcons simply don’t have the power and pop to match with the Browns can do on either of the ball even with Marcus Mariota joining Jacoby Brissett and playing better than expected overall at QB.

Sporting News (Bill Bender) - Browns 27, Falcons 24

Jacoby Brissett is getting the job done for the Browns. He’s averaging 198.7 yards per game with just one interception around a ground-heavy attack with Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt. The Falcons rank 15th in the NFL in rush defense, and Marcus Mariota – who also has done well – makes one more mistake than Brissett. Cleveland improves to 3-1 in another dramatic finish.

