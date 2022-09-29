Browns fans’ confidence leaps to 80% heading into Week 4 with division win

Each week during the regular season, Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 4, 80% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team, an increase of 49 percentage points from last week. There was no doubt that Cleveland would see a rebound with a win over their division rivals. The high increase sparks some optimism that the team can put some of their early defensive miscommunications behind them — can you imagine if the defense plays well in tandem with how efficient the offense has been? The week-to-week jump shouldn’t be so drastic this early in the season as far as the confidence poll has been going, though. The Falcons’ fan confidence is at 89% after their first win of the season over the Seattle Seahawks.

We also asked two other questions about the Browns heading into Week 4. The first one was whether the Browns could win the AFC North, to which 65% of fans voted “Yes.” That number seems very high, given the uphill battle that Cleveland will face in a few weeks against tougher competition, and the current state of the defense.

In the other question, the focus was placed on the defense, asking which positional group fans were most concerned with: defensive line, linebacker, or the secondary. The secondary led the way with 49% of the vote, but it was a little surprising to see the defensive line receive nearly as many votes at 40%.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Browns to beat the Falcons in Week 4.

