- Grant Delpit says Myles Garrett’s accident sent shockwaves through the Browns; John Johnson III thinks he should rest vs. Falcons (cleveland.com) “Stefanski was asked if the trauma of the accident would factor into his decision on whether or not to play Garrett on Sunday. Garrett looked dazed on the bodycam video as he sat near the wrecked car, and had to be helped to the ambulance.”
- Browns quick hits: Five defensive starters miss practice, status uncertain against Falcons (Akron Beacon Journal) “I really think it’s take it day by day on all these guys,” coach Kevin Stefanski said, “but [Clowney] in particular. I don’t have a feel yet. As we get later in the week I’ll have a better feel.”
- Cleveland Browns defense needs someone to step up (Dawg Pound Daily) “Anthony Walker, Jr. was lost to a quad injury and is now on the IR. He might be joined by Jadeveon Clowney and Myles Garrett as starters who won’t be on the field against Atlanta, although there’s hope for both defensive ends.”
- Browns LT Jedrick Wills ranks 2nd in pass block win rate through Week 3 (Browns Wire) “Thus far, Wills has faced pass rushers like Brian Burns of the Carolina Panthers, Carl Lawson and first round pick Jermaine Johnson of the New York Jets, and Alex Highsmith of the Pittsburgh Steelers. This is not a bad crop of pass rushers to hit this high standard against.”
- What Are Falcons’ Fans Saying About The Browns w/Tre3shon (YouTube) Quincy Carrier (not “Carter”) talks with a Falcon’s aficionado about the outside-looking-in view of the Orange Helmets
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/29/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
