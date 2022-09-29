Myles Garrett Cited for Failure to Control, Speed From Monday’s Accident

The Cleveland Browns don’t know if DE Myles Garrett will be able to play this week but expect him to return to the facility on Thursday. Garrett’s car accident has been the major story for the Browns since it occurred on Monday.

The most important concern initially was Garrett’s overall health and well-being. The shape of his vehicle led to concern about what injuries he may have suffered. Thankfully, all injuries were minor with the focus turning to how quickly he could return to the field and the cause of the accident.

Thursday, the Ohio State Highway Patrol cited the star defensive end on two traffic violations:

According to the crash report, Garrett was driving 65 in a 45. After leaving the road, his vehicle struck a ditch, then a fire hydrant before overturning several times prior to coming to a rest, per the OSHP — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) September 29, 2022

Other reports have stated that Garrett swerved to avoid an animal in the road which could still be true with these two citations.

We await word on Garrett’s health as he returns to the facility today. It will also be interesting if he will speak to reporters and how much detail he will be willing to go into.

For now, Cleveland prepares for their Week 4 matchup with the Atlanta Falcons with injury concerns littering their roster.