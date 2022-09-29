Browns, Falcons Thursday Injury Report: Njoku added, Patterson still out and more

As we prepare for Thursday Night Football to kickoff, the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons prepare for their Sunday matchup.

Unfortunately for the visiting Browns, a lot of injury concerns on the first injury report of the week Wednesday. For the Falcons, star RB Cordarrelle Patterson was out Wednesday in what was noted as “Rest, Knee” which didn’t seem like a big deal.

Patterson still didn’t participate on Thursday for the same reasons noted which raises concerns about his status for Sunday.

As for Cleveland, a few changes on Thursday:

David Njoku - Did not participate due to a knee issue

Did not participate due to a knee issue Joel Bitonio - Participated limitedly after being out yesterday

- Participated limitedly after being out yesterday Jack Conklin - Did not participate after being limited yesterday due to his knee

Did not participate after being limited yesterday due to his knee Amari Cooper - Returned to practice after resting yesterday

- Returned to practice after resting yesterday Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah - Was limited in practice after not practicing yesterday

- Was limited in practice after not practicing yesterday Denzel Ward - Also limited after being out Wednesday

The following remained out of practice on Thursday:

Taven Bryan - Hamstring

- Hamstring Jadeveon Clowney - Ankle

- Ankle Myles Garrett - Shoulder, Biceps

- Shoulder, Biceps Joe Haeg - Concussion

Ronnie Harrison (Hamstring) and Isaiah Thomas (Hand) were both listed but full participants for the second straight day.

Friday’s final practice and injury report will be huge for all of the injured players. Patterson’s status will be interesting while Njoku getting added to the report today is concerning. We will keep you up to date as the week turns into the weekend and all the injured players' statuses are updated.