Saturday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/3/22)

- How Joshua Dobbs clinched the Browns’ No. 2 QB job, and why Kellen Mond, Josh Rosen are in the house (cleveland.com) - For all of the speculation over Jimmy Garoppolo and the Browns keeping an eye out for veteran quarterbacks, the inexperienced Joshua Dobbs convincingly seized the backup job behind Jacoby Brissett.
- Greg Newsome II feels ‘a lot more confident’ heading into 2nd season (clevelandbrowns.com) - For Greg Newsome II, his second NFL training camp might’ve felt even longer than his first. Newsome didn’t play at all in the preseason and returned to practice last week after he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. He didn’t play in any games largely because of the injury, but also because the Browns want him to be as rested and healthy as possible for his second NFL season.
- Curious case of TE Marcus Santos-Silva (Browns Wire) - One of the more interesting decisions the Cleveland Browns made this offseason that didn’t involve a quarterback fizzled out very quickly. When the team cut the roster down to the initial 53-man, only two tight ends remained. GM Andrew Berry lost out on a waiver claim for a third and brought in a veteran for a workout to possibly fill that role. The player some (including this writer) thought might get the role, Marcus Santos-Silva, isn’t even on a team’s practice squad.
- Meet Cade York, the Browns kicker everyone is talking about (Fox 8) - Before the Cleveland Browns’ official 53-man roster came out, there was no question about whether one rookie would be on the list. Cade York is the new Browns placekicker.
NFL:
- Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton suffered ‘cooking accident,’ will miss start of season (azcentral.com) - The mysterious disappearance of Arizona Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton has been resolved. Hamilton was placed on the Non-Football Injury list, clearing up confusion about his status after he’d played so well in training camp. Hamilton was injured in a cooking accident Monday and will reportedly miss four games.
- How Tua Tagovailoa has changed, and why there’s confidence with the Miami Dolphins (ESPN) - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is aware of what fans want — and expect — to see from him this season. It’s what they’ve expected since he was the No. 5 overall pick in 2020. But for a variety of reasons, the expectations have gone largely unmet. And preseason passes won’t change the narrative.
- Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett ‘just focused on getting better,’ not QB1 announcement (NFL.com) - Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin remains mum on his starting quarterback situation, at least publicly. If rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it’ll be him or Mitchell Trubisky under center in Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals, he isn’t saying — and isn’t particularly worried about it at this point.
- ‘Off the leash’: Baker Mayfield unveils T-shirts promoting Browns matchup (Crain’s Cleveland Business) - Baker Mayfield may have gone to Carolina, but Cleveland is still on his mind. The former Browns quarterback took to Twitter on Friday, Sept. 2, to unveil two officially licensed T-shirts from Glory Days Apparel, including one that might not sit well with Clevelanders.
