- The status of Myles Garrett vs. Falcons will be a ‘medical decision’ (Browns Wire) “It would seem improbable that Garrett would be able to play just three days after a life-threatening accident, but Garrett has proven to be anything but a normal human being.”
- Nick Chubb is better than 30 NFL teams in this stat (UGA Wire) “The Cedartown, Ga., native leads the NFL with 341 rushing yards (5.5 avg.) and four touchdowns. Chubb has already amassed 5,157 yards (5.3 avg.) and 40 touchdowns since being drafted in the second round of the 2018 NFL draft.
- Cleveland Browns vs. Atlanta Falcons: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream (clevelandbrowns.com) “Jacoby Brissett is 10th in the league with a 94.3 passer rating and has helped the Browns attain the fifth-most efficient offense in the league. The Browns have scored 26 or more points in their first three games.”
- Cleveland Browns at Atlanta Falcons: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 4 matchup (USA Today) “Mariota’s offensive weapons — Cordarrelle Patterson, Drake London and Kyle Pitts — were enough for the Falcons to down the Seattle Seahawks in their Week 3 matchup, but how will Atlanta match up with the Browns’ defense?”
- How The Browns Will Beat The Falcons (YouTube) Quincy Carrier goes over the gameplan for week 4 at Atlanta
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/30/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
