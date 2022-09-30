Cordarrelle Patterson Questionable for Sunday’s Browns vs Falcons

While we await the official, final injury report for Week 4, we have learned that the Atlanta Falcons could be without one of their big three offensive weapons on Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. RB Cordarrelle Patterson started the week on the injury report due to rest and a knee issue. Initially, his lack of practice on Wednesday was chalked up mainly to the rest.

By Thursday, Patterson had still not practiced and the knee issue seemed more important than initially thought by many. The league’s third-leading rusher through three weeks, Patterson is a versatile part of the Falcons offense.

Friday afternoon came news that Patterson will be listed as questionable going into the game:

Falcons’ RB Cordarrelle Patterson is listed as questionable for Sunday vs. the Browns due to a knee injury. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 30, 2022

If Patterson can’t play, Tyler Allgeier would likely step into his role. On the young season, Allgeier has only carried the ball 16 times for 55 yards. Behind Patterson, QB Marcus Mariota is the Falcons next leading rusher with 25 runs for 92 yards and two touchdowns.

Without Patterson’s ability out of the backfield, Cleveland’s defense can key in on rushing the quarterback to help limit TE Kyle Pitts and WR Drake London. As always, the Browns will lean on their own rushing attack to control the clock and score points.

We will get the final injury report of Week 4 later this afternoon and have it posted for you then with the official designations for injured players going into Browns versus Falcons.