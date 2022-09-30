Browns Vs Falcons: Final Injury Report Has 2 Linemen Out, 2 Questionable

The Cleveland Browns had a lot of players show up on the injury report throughout the week but will have just four with injury designations going into this weekend’s game with the Atlanta Falcons.

Starting defensive tackle Taven Bryan and backup offensive lineman Joe Haeg will both miss the game. Bryan has an issue with his hamstring while Haeg has been dealing with a concussion all week.

The Browns starting defensive ends will both be questionable for the game. Neither Myles Garrett or Jadeveon Clowney practiced at all this week. Garrett is recovering from injuries suffered in his car accident while Clowney is dealing with an ankle injury that kept in out in Week 3 as well.

Players who aren’t able to practice all week rarely are able to play in that week’s game but both veterans could push to get on the field.

While they showed up on the injury report this week at different times and at different levels of participation, the following players will not have an injury designation going into the weekend:

Joel Bitonio

Jack Conklin

Amari Cooper

Ronnie Harrison

David Njoku

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Isaiah Thomas

Denzel Ward

As covered earlier, only one Falcons player is on their injury report but it is a big one. RB Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice Friday on a limited basis and is questionable for Sunday’s game.

We will know the status of Garrett, Clowney and Patterson no later than 11:30 AM Sunday morning but stick to DBN for any updates that may come out before then.