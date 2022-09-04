Sunday Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/4/22)

- Fast and Faster: Linebackers Jacob Phillips, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah look to take defense to another level with their speed (Browns Zone) - If a movie were made about Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Jacob Phillips, “Fast and Faster” would work as a title. Just don’t ask the young linebackers who’s Faster.
- Tony Dungy: Browns can’t rely on Deshaun Watson to be ‘savior that rallies a poor team’ (Beacon Journal) - Deshaun Watson’s elite talent and Pro Bowl resume might lull the Browns into believing they’re destined for a run late this year after the quarterback’s suspension ends. Yet “Football Night in America” analyst and Hall of Fame coach Tony Dungy doesn’t envision the upcoming Browns season unfolding within those parameters.
- Browns trying to thread the needle between competing and development (Browns Wire) - The Cleveland Browns have had a unique offseason primarily due to their own decisions. The organization’s history says they can’t do anything normally and it was on display in 2022.
- Real or not, Greg Newsome II doesn’t mind a little trash talk from Baker Mayfield (cleveland.com) - Did Baker Mayfield say he was going to (expletive up) the Browns? He says he didn’t. It doesn’t really matter to Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II. As for a little friendly — or not so friendly — trash talk? Newsome doesn’t mind it.
NFL:
- Uncrustables, weigh-ins and H2O: How NFL’s offensive, defensive linemen manage their weight (NFL.com) - Miami Dolphins defensive tackle Christian Wilkins leaves the field drenched in sweat, eyes wide, searching for a bottle of water. Miami has just finished what felt like the hottest practice of training camp, and Wilkins is on a non-stop mission to “actively hydrate.” It’s just after noon, and Wilkins estimates he’s already consumed over 100 ounces of water. Bobby Boucher would be proud.
- From a mental toll to physical challenges, how cancer has changed Commanders coach Ron Rivera’s life (ESPN) - The biannual checkups for cancer continue to provide positive results. That doesn’t prevent Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera from playing the what-if game before every visit.
- Can Rashod Bateman unlock the Baltimore Ravens offense—and Lamar Jackson? (The Ringer) - After back-to-back down seasons, Greg Roman and Co. are revamping the Ravens’ scheme. And they’re doing so with the second-year receiver front of mind.
- An NFL player tries for a rookie year do-over (New York Times) - Opting out of college football in 2020, Caleb Farley of the Tennessee Titans worried that his commitment to the sport would be questioned. His persistence through the pandemic and a major knee injury has cleared up any doubts.
