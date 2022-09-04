Browns sign Jesse James to be team’s third tight end

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns are signing TE Jesse James to a one-year deal. Having no fullbacks and only two tight ends on the roster seemed improbable heading into the regular season, so James gives them that little insurance policy for gameday.

The #Browns have agreed to terms with free agent TE Jesse James to join the 53-man roster on a one-year deal, per sources. Entering his eighth NFL season, James has 157 catches for 1,522 yards and 12 touchdowns. Good TE3 option for Cleveland behind David Njoku and Harrison Bryant — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 4, 2022

As Fowler points out, James is entering his 8th season in the NFL. Browns fans should be familiar with him from when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015-2018. More recently, he was with the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. With Cleveland also adding veteran offensive tackle Joe Haeg to the roster earlier in the day, that means the team will have to make two corresponding roster moves soon. One of those moves could be placing OT Jack Conklin on injured reserve, and the other could probably be the waiving of a defensive player who could then be slipped onto the practice squad.