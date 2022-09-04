 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Browns sign Jesse James to be team’s third tight end

Cleveland adds their third tight end.

By Chris Pokorny
Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Cleveland Browns are signing TE Jesse James to a one-year deal. Having no fullbacks and only two tight ends on the roster seemed improbable heading into the regular season, so James gives them that little insurance policy for gameday.

As Fowler points out, James is entering his 8th season in the NFL. Browns fans should be familiar with him from when he was with the Pittsburgh Steelers from 2015-2018. More recently, he was with the Detroit Lions and the Chicago Bears. With Cleveland also adding veteran offensive tackle Joe Haeg to the roster earlier in the day, that means the team will have to make two corresponding roster moves soon. One of those moves could be placing OT Jack Conklin on injured reserve, and the other could probably be the waiving of a defensive player who could then be slipped onto the practice squad.

