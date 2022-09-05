Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/5/22)

- Browns signing OL Joe Haeg and TE Jesse James (WEWS) “James has been in the NFL for the last eight seasons, most recently for the Chicago Bears in 2021. The graduate of Penn State was picked up off of free agency after completing his one-year contract in Chicago.”
- Browns Rookie Progress Report (Sports Illustrated) “Heading into his rookie year, Emerson could find himself playing the role of Dime in Joe Woods defensive scheme. His size and physicality could prove useful in jamming receivers off the line and disrupting their timing as they attempt to release into their routes.”
- Meet the 2022-2023 Cleveland Browns team (Fox 8) “Brissett didn’t play much in the preseason. He played the first half of the final preseason game on Saturday. It wasn’t anything to write home about, but hey, it’s the preseason.”
- Cleveland Browns’ Joel Bitonio mixes perspective with All-Pro Talent (Akron Beacon Journal) “Everything’s just like, you know, moving so quickly for you at that time,” the Browns’ All-Pro guard told the Beacon Journal. “I just wanted to know what my play is, which way to go and don’t mess it up.”
- Browns ‘Won’t Rule Out’ Heavily Rumored Running Back Trade (heavy.com) “Both have just a year remaining on their deals and could be enticing targets for running back needy squads around the league. On the Browns’ side of things, they could get a piece back for a player who could leave next season and, in Johnson’s case, might not have a huge volume of work in the offense.”
- Netflix teases Johnny Manziel “Untold” documentary (USA Today) “While Te’o’s brought sympathy for the former Notre Dame linebacker, it will be interesting if Manziel’s can do the same. It is likely to be watched with a critical eye by his detractors while cheered on by those who have supported him, primarily those with Texas A&M roots.”
- Will The Ravens Extend Lamar AFC North Tour w/ @IngravenVids (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Baltimore Ravens media to discuss Lamar Jackson’s contract (or lack thereof)
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/5/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
