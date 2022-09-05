Browns waive OG Drew Forbes, LB Jordan Kunaszyk

With the signings of TE Jesse James and OL Joe Haeg on Sunday, the Cleveland Browns needed to make two corresponding roster subtractions to stay at 53 players. Those subtractions were announced on Monday, when the team waived OG Drew Forbes and LB Jordan Kunaszyk.

The fact that RT Jack Conklin wasn’t placed on injured reserve still allows for the possibility of him starting in Week 1. However, the more likely scenario might be that the team hopes he can play in Weeks 2, 3, and/or 4, as opposed to forcing him to miss the first four games.

Forbes missed all of 2020 when he opted out for COVID concerns, then was placed on IR in 2021 with a knee injury. He had fought his way back to earn a roster spot over Blake Hance in camp, but Haeg has a lot more experience, and experience at tackle in the event they need him to play while Conklin is down.

Kunaszyk was a reserve the past two years with the Washington Commanders, and made Cleveland’s roster as the team’s sixth linebacker. However, he didn’t seem to have a prominent role carved out for him, so it’s not a surprise to see his spot vacated in favor of James.

One would figure that Forbes and Kunaszyk are likely headed to the practice squad once they clear waivers.