Predict the Browns’ First Offensive Play, Tackle, and Touchdown

It’s time for our annual prediction post for the first game of the regular season, where we predict three things:

The first offensive play the Browns will run/attempt to execute, The first player on defense (not special teams) who will make a tackle, and How the team’s first touchdown will be scored (if you think one will be scored).

You can find the ground rules below. The prize for correctly guessing a category is bragging rights.

Rules

Offensive Play Prediction Guidelines: Try to be as specific as you can on what you think the Browns’ first offensive play will be. Don’t just say “pass play” or “run play.” Instead, say “Brissett throws a slant route to Cooper for 7 yards” or “Nick Chubb runs left side and picks up three yards.” You can also predict incompletions, interceptions, fumbles, touchdowns, and even a safety if you really think that will happen on the first offensive play!

Defensive Tackle Prediction Guidelines: Predicting the first defensive play is much more obscure, so this one is a simpler category — project who you think will make the team’s first tackle that does not come on special teams or a returned interception / fumble.

First Touchdown Against Panthers: If you do not think the Browns will score a touchdown, then say “no touchdowns” as your answer. Otherwise, predict how you think the Browns’ first touchdown will be scored, along with the person(s) who will score. You can predict it to be on offense, defense, or special teams. If you predict a passing touchdown, name both the quarterback and the receiver.

Template

Here is the template you can copy+paste for your comments:

First Offensive Play:

First Defensive Tackle:

First Touchdown:

My Predictions

Here are my predictions...

First Offensive Play: QB Jacoby Brissett throws a comeback route to WR Amari Cooper for 8 yards.

First Defensive Tackle: S John Johnson

First Touchdown: QB Jacoby Brissett scrambles in from 4 yards out.