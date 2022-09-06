Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/6/22)

- Browns Defender Says Why Cleveland has Edge Against Baker Mayfield (Sports Illustrated) “I’m going to say the defense, it’s one of him and 11 of us, so we can move all around and disguise things and different guys play different spots, so I think we’ve got that,” John Johnson III said to the media on Monday.”
- News & Notes: Jack Conklin has chance to play Week 1 (clevelandbrowns.com) “The Browns also added another offensive tackle to their depth chart Monday with the signing of Joe Haeg, also a seventh-year veteran who has totaled 40 career starts in Indianapolis, Tampa Bay and Pittsburgh.”
- Baker Mayfield Selling T-Shirt That Takes A Shot At Cleveland Browns (Daily Snark) “The drama between Mayfield and the Browns began when Cleveland traded for Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, which came just days after he demanded a trade once he found out the team had failed to trade for him the first time around.”
- Could Jadeveon Clowney lead the Cleveland Browns in sacks this season? Locked On Browns (WKYC) “The Browns ranked fifth in the league in total defense a year ago, and Clowney became a destructive force once the group clicked in the second half of the season.”
- PFF Immortals: Former Cleveland Browns tackle Joe Thomas inducted into PFF Hall of Fame (Pro Football Focus) “The No. 3 overall pick of the 2007 NFL Draft, Joe Thomas entered the league and almost immediately became the gold standard for left tackle play in the NFL. He never had a bad season and was an individual iron man, playing every game and every snap of his career until an injury finally sidelined him and started him into retirement over a decade into his career.”
- 3 Reasons The Browns Can Still Win The Division In 2022 (Browns Nation) “Though it is not as glamourous to talk about the Browns’ offensive line (and their legendary coach Bill Callahan), the o-line will protect Brissett, open the running lanes for Nick Chubb, Kareem Hunt, D’Ernest Johnson, Jerome Ford, Demetric Felton, or anyone else who runs the ball for the Browns this year.”
- Browns Urged to Sign Veteran WR Emmanuel Sanders Ahead of Opener (heavy.com) “If the young receivers who the Browns are relying on to play well end up underperforming, their offense could be in some trouble, especially early on when Brissett is at quarterback. So it may be beneficial for Cleveland to add one more veteran playmaker to the mix,” Rill wrote.”
- Is This Kenny Pickett Thing For Real? AFC North Tour w/Tony Serino (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by the Pittsburgh contingent of AFC North Talk to discuss their new quarterback.
Filed under:
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/6/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.
