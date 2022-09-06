Browns’ Week 1 depth chart, featuring the 53-man roster

The Cleveland Browns released their first depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday, leading up to their Week 1 match-up against the Carolina Panthers. The team always refers to it as an “unofficial” depth chart, so nothing should be taken as being locked in. Here are the things of note from the depth chart:

Demetric Felton is back to being grouped with the wide receivers. Felton is also the only kick/punt returner listed.

Grant Delpit is listed as the starting strong safety, a change from a year ago when Ronnie Harrison held that role.

