Browns’ Week 1 depth chart, featuring the 53-man roster

As always, the depth chart is always labeled as unofficial.

By Chris Pokorny
Cleveland Browns Mandatory Minicamp Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Cleveland Browns released their first depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday, leading up to their Week 1 match-up against the Carolina Panthers. The team always refers to it as an “unofficial” depth chart, so nothing should be taken as being locked in. Here are the things of note from the depth chart:

  • Demetric Felton is back to being grouped with the wide receivers. Felton is also the only kick/punt returner listed.
  • Chris Hubbard is listed as the backup right tackle.
  • Instead of a fullback, there are two tight end spots on the depth chart.
  • Grant Delpit is listed as the starting strong safety, a change from a year ago when Ronnie Harrison held that role.
  • Rookie D’Anthony Bell is listed as the backup free safety, ahead of Richard LeCounte III.
Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
OFFENSE
QB Jacoby Brissett Joshua Dobbs Kellen Mond
RB Nick Chubb Kareem Hunt D'Ernest Johnson Jerome Ford
TE David Njoku Jesse James
WR Amari Cooper Anthony Schwartz Michael Woods II
WR Donovan Peoples-Jones David Bell Demetric Felton Jr.
TE Harrison Bryant
LT Jedrick Wills Jr. James Hudson
LG Joel Bitonio
C Ethan Pocic Michael Dunn
RG Wyatt Teller Hjalte Froholdt
RT Jack Conklin Chris Hubbard Joe Haeg
DEFENSE
DE Myles Garrett Chase Winovich Isaiah Thomas
DT Jordan Elliott Tommy Togiai
DT Taven Bryan Perrion Winfrey
DE Jadeveon Clowney Alex Wright
WILL Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Tony Fields II
MIKE Anthony Walker Jr. Jacob Phillips
SAM Sione Takitaki
CB Denzel Ward Greedy Williams A.J. Green
CB Greg Newsome II Martin Emerson Jr.
SS Grant Delpit Ronnie Harrison Jr.
FS John Johnson III D'Anthony Bell Richard LeCounte III
SPECIAL TEAMS
P Corey Bojorquez
K Cade York
H Corey Bojorquez
LS Charley Hughlett
KR Demetric Felton Jr.
PR Demetric Felton Jr

