Browns’ Week 1 depth chart, featuring the 53-man roster

The Cleveland Browns released their first depth chart of the regular season on Tuesday, leading up to their Week 1 match-up against the Carolina Panthers. The team always refers to it as an “unofficial” depth chart, so nothing should be taken as being locked in. Here are the things of note from the depth chart:
- Demetric Felton is back to being grouped with the wide receivers. Felton is also the only kick/punt returner listed.
- Chris Hubbard is listed as the backup right tackle.
- Instead of a fullback, there are two tight end spots on the depth chart.
- Grant Delpit is listed as the starting strong safety, a change from a year ago when Ronnie Harrison held that role.
- Rookie D’Anthony Bell is listed as the backup free safety, ahead of Richard LeCounte III.
|Cleveland Browns Depth Chart
|OFFENSE
|QB
|Jacoby Brissett
|Joshua Dobbs
|Kellen Mond
|RB
|Nick Chubb
|Kareem Hunt
|D'Ernest Johnson
|Jerome Ford
|TE
|David Njoku
|Jesse James
|WR
|Amari Cooper
|Anthony Schwartz
|Michael Woods II
|WR
|Donovan Peoples-Jones
|David Bell
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|TE
|Harrison Bryant
|LT
|Jedrick Wills Jr.
|James Hudson
|LG
|Joel Bitonio
|C
|Ethan Pocic
|Michael Dunn
|RG
|Wyatt Teller
|Hjalte Froholdt
|RT
|Jack Conklin
|Chris Hubbard
|Joe Haeg
|DEFENSE
|DE
|Myles Garrett
|Chase Winovich
|Isaiah Thomas
|DT
|Jordan Elliott
|Tommy Togiai
|DT
|Taven Bryan
|Perrion Winfrey
|DE
|Jadeveon Clowney
|Alex Wright
|WILL
|Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah
|Tony Fields II
|MIKE
|Anthony Walker Jr.
|Jacob Phillips
|SAM
|Sione Takitaki
|CB
|Denzel Ward
|Greedy Williams
|A.J. Green
|CB
|Greg Newsome II
|Martin Emerson Jr.
|SS
|Grant Delpit
|Ronnie Harrison Jr.
|FS
|John Johnson III
|D'Anthony Bell
|Richard LeCounte III
|SPECIAL TEAMS
|P
|Corey Bojorquez
|K
|Cade York
|H
|Corey Bojorquez
|LS
|Charley Hughlett
|KR
|Demetric Felton Jr.
|PR
|Demetric Felton Jr
