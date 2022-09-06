Browns Reacts Survey: Week 1 - Targeting Baker Mayfield

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Cleveland Browns fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate.

It’s not a common occurrence that we’ll get a circumstance like this, where the former face of the franchise (Baker Mayfield) is cast aside, traded to another team, and then he will immediately square off against that team to kick off the regular season. (Although it is also happening with Denver/Seattle this week too).

In addition to our fan confidence question about the Browns, we’ve included two questions that — naturally — tie into Mayfield starting against Cleveland. The first question is how many times Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will combine to sack him. The other question is who will end up having the better performance by the end of the game — Jacoby Brissett of the Browns, or Mayfield? Get your votes in now, and then we’ll reveal the results later this week!