Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers: Week 1 TV Map

The Week 1 game between the Cleveland Browns and the Carolina Panthers will air on CBS at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Announcers: Spero Dedes & Jay Feely

Ohio Coverage: Only the upper third of Ohio will get to see the game, as the Steelers vs. Bengals game takes over Dayton and Columbus. In Northeast Ohio, the game will appear on WOIO (Channel 19).

National Coverage: For one more week, we get coverage in Oklahoma, thanks to Baker Mayfield. Other than that, the game is focused around the Carolina areas but no where else.

The YELLOW areas of the map below illustrates everyone who should be able to watch the game:

Map is from 506sports.com.

We will have open threads on DBN for all Browns and prime time games.