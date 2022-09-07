- Know Your Foe: Cleveland Browns (panthers.com) “Garrett set the Browns’ single-season sack record at 16 last year and was named to the Pro Bowl for the second straight season (third of his career). The first overall pick out of the 2017 draft is plenty for an experienced veteran to handle, and he’ll likely be going full force toward his former quarterback when facing the Panthers.”
- Cleveland Browns vs. Carolina Panthers schedule, TV information: How to watch NFL Week 1 game (azcentral.com) “Spero Dedes and Jay Feely will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Aditi Kinkhabwala will be the reporter.”
- Browns receiver Amari Cooper is the thinking man’s wide receiver (cleveland.com) “He was practicing the tops of his routes. As he’s recalling the day, he’s doing the footwork, accompanying each step, saying “boom” on top of the distinct sound of cleats hitting cement.”
- Jesse James: What the Browns are getting in their new TE (Browns Wire) “His time in Detroit was almost immediately a failure. From the very first practice, his decided lack of athleticism was readily evident.”
- Lions claim OL Drew Forbes, LB Jordan Kunaszyk signs to Browns practice squad (Yahoo) “Forbes was one of many backups on the interior of the offensive line where Berry decided the need at offensive tackle and the talent of Haeg was more needed. Kunaszyk was one of the surprise members of the initial 53-man roster.”
- Let’s Talk Baker Mayfield “Revenge”, Week One & Expectations (YouTube) Quincy Carrier discusses what’s actually likely to happen in the first game of the season and beyond.
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/7/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
