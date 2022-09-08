NFL Picks Week 1, and media picks for Browns vs. Panthers

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Browns are 1.5 point underdogs against the Panthers on Sunday. Here is what the national media is saying about the Week 1 game between the Carolina Panthers and the Cleveland Browns:

I have no idea what Baker Mayfield did this offseason, but my guess is that he spent the past eight weeks sitting in a dark room watching film on the Browns so that he’ll be able to destroy them. He might also have snuck in a viewing or two of “The Princess Bride,” but I can’t say for sure.

Although the Panthers weren’t a great team last year, they actually have a pretty stacked roster. Not only is Christian McCaffrey finally healthy, but they upgraded at two key positions on the offensive line with the additions of Bradley Bozeman (center) and Austin Corbett (guard).

I will admit that I thought briefly about picking the Browns in this game, but then I remembered that they haven’t won a regular season opener SINCE 2004! In the 17 seasons since then, they’ve gone 0-16-1 in openers. (To put this in perspective, every other NFL team has won at least FIVE openers in that span). Basically, I feel like it’s in my best interest to keep picking against the Browns in every opener they play for the rest of time.