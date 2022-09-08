Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/8/22)

- Browns name 5 team captains for 2022 (clevelandbrowns.com) “Stefanski in his first two seasons with the Browns elected to choose one player to serve as a weekly captain for each game. It was an opportunity for the team to spotlight someone specific for a multitude of reasons — whether it be extra dedication shown throughout the week or the season, a return from injury or a simple nod to overall leadership the player exemplified.”
- ‘I wanted this’: Brissett says of Cleveland Browns (Fox8) “Cleveland was always in the media like for whatever,” Brissett said during a candid conversation inside the team’s facility following practice last week. “And I was like, ‘I’ll go there.’ So, yeah, I put myself here. I could have gone somewhere else and been OK with being whatever.”
- Baker Mayfield: ‘Off the Leash’ T-shirts trolling Browns weren’t his idea - but it’s clear he feels freed (cleveland.com) “Oh, man, I wish I could say I came up with the T-shirts,” he said. “Got a good team behind me and they put a few little hidden messages of like just my history, subliminal stuff in there.”
- 3 Reasons Cleveland Browns will beat the Panthers in Week 1 (Dawg Pound Daily) “The NFL schedule makers were on top of their games with this one, with rumors floating that Baker Mayfield would be headed to the Panthers, this opening matchup was announced.”
- Cleveland Browns quick hits: Joe Haeg ‘excited to get out there to work’ with latest team (Akron Beacon Journal) “If there has been a difference from previous experiences, it’s been the timing of it all. When Haeg’s moved previously, there’s been a chance for him to get some reps in training camp with his new team.”
- Trade Proposal Deals Browns’ Kareem Hunt to Super Bowl Contender (heavy.com) “Starter Nick Chubb earns more than $12 million annually at a position that is being increasingly devalued across the league from an investment standpoint. Breakout rusher D’Ernest Johnson just negotiated a new deal in Cleveland around the same time the franchise chose to use draft capital on Jerome Ford in the form of a fifth-round pick.”
- Everything Browns Fans Need To Know About The Panthers For Week 1 (YouTube) Quincy Carrier is joined by Rashad from Panthernation and the two discuss aspects of the Carolina Panthers that Browns’ fans may not be familiar with
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/8/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
