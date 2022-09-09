Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/9/22)

- Browns’ Myles Garrett Didn’t Respond to Baker Mayfield’s Farewell Text After Trade (Bleacher Report) “He said he appreciated the time we got to spend together and getting to know each other and growing together,” Garrett told Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. “I really I didn’t say anything. I didn’t really have much to say and I didn’t know how reply to it, so I didn’t.”
- Myles Garrett ‘is coming off the edge two feet from the ground’ says DC Joe Woods (cleveland.com) “It’s just different,” he said. “I don’t know. It’s just like he has a mindset to dominate and it’s just the focus. You can see it. It’s not that I am talking to him a lot – it is just like, ‘Man.’ Definitely looking forward to him having a big season for us.”
- Report: CB Jimmy Moreland visiting Browns for workout Friday (Yahoo) “Moreland last played for the Houston Texans after two seasons with Washington. In his three years in the league, Moreland has played in 37 games where he has five pass deflections, one interception and one forced fumble.”
- What the Panthers are saying about the Browns (clevelandbrowns.com) “Anytime you’re playing guys you know, it makes it more interesting and more fun. You get to smack talk with buddies you’ve been with for a bit. You know how to poke and prod and get the best out of them.”
- Cleveland Browns at Carolina Panthers: Predictions, picks and odds for NFL Week 1 matchup (USA Today) “Kevin Stefanski and the Browns are expected to start Jacoby Brissett against Matt Rhule’s Panthers in one of the most intriguing matchups of the Week 1 schedule. The teams will kick off at 1 p.m. ET Sunday.”
- ‘The guy can play’: Browns confident in Demetric Felton to start as return specialist (WEWS) “Special Teams Coordinator Mike Priefer reflected Thursday about losing Grant to a torn Achilles in August. It was something that without a doubt hurt the team and the plans they had for the season.”
- How the Cleveland Browns can stop Christian McCaffrey & is Amari Cooper a better WR1 than DJ Moore? (WKYC) “We are just days away from the start of the 2022 NFL season, as the Cleveland Browns take on the Carolina Panthers in the Baker Mayfield revenge game.”
- Russell Wilson responds to ESPN report that Seahawks tried to trade him to Browns in 2018 (Colorado Springs Gazette) “The thing I think about — and everybody talks about the games and all that stuff — but the thing that really matters to me the most is bringing my daughter back home to Seattle, bringing little Future, bringing Win when he was first born,” Wilson said. “The Seattle Children’s (Hospital) kids you meet. The kids at our school, Why Not You Academy. That’s what life’s about.”
- Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Browns receive Ohio online sports betting licenses (Saturday Tradition) “The Reds, Browns, and Crew received conditional approval for their Type A (online) and Type B (retail) sports betting license applications. The Reds have partnered with Underdog Sports Wagering to operate its online sports betting services, the Browns have partnered with Bally’s, and the Crew have partnered with Tipico.”
- AFC North Watch: Lamar Jackson contract talk deadline is Friday (Browns Wire) “It is believed that guaranteed dollars are one of the biggest sticking points between the two parties due to what Cleveland gave Watson.”
- Browns RB Nick Chubb Gets Request From Baker Mayfield Ahead of Matchup (heavy.com) “We all know Baker, so I don’t know what to expect,” Chubb told reporters on Wednesday.”
- How The Browns Will Beat The Panthers (YouTube) Quincy Carrier goes over the gameplan for victory against Cleveland’s week 1 opponent
Daily Dawg Chow: Browns news (9/9/22)
More of the latest Browns news and notes from around the web in today’s dose of the Daily Dawg Chow.
