Only 51% of fans are confident in the direction of the Browns heading into Week 1

Each week during the regular season, Browns fans vote in SB Nation Reacts to express their confidence level in the team.

Heading into Week 1, only 51% of Browns fans are confident in the direction of the team. That measure doesn’t factor in talent level between two teams. For example, one could reasonably argue that the Browns’ roster has a lot better individual talents than the Carolina Panthers do on their roster — and yet, 84% of Panthers fans are confident in the direction their team is headed. That is because the Panthers’ roster has made some upgrades since a year ago, which is encouraging to fans.

For the Browns, though, I think the general consensus is that we’re a bit stuck in no man’s land with Jacoby Brissett starting for more than half the season, questions at wide receiver, and more.

We also asked two other questions that were specific to the Week 1 match-up between the Browns and Panthers. 80% of fans think the duo of Myles Garrett and Jadeveon Clowney will combine for at least two sacks on their former teammate Baker Mayfield.

While there is confidence in the Browns’ pass rush, fans are still respecting Mayfield’s game, as 71% of Cleveland fans believe that Mayfield will outperform Jacoby Brissett in Week 1.

Also, on a national level, NFL fans are predicting the Panthers to beat the Browns to kick off the season.

